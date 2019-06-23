Barmer: 14 dead, several injured in 'pandaal' collapse

The toll in the 'pandaal' collapse here rose to 14 on Sunday.

The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm.

expressed his sympathies with the families of the people who were killed in the mishap and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the of (PMO India) tweeted.

also expressed shock over the mishap.

Gehlot also instructed the district administration to conduct a probe and extend all possible financial support to the families of the deceased and those who were injured.

At least 24 injured persons were admitted to a local hospital for the treatment following the incident.

Rescue and relief works are underway. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)