West Bengal: BSF arrests smuggler near Bangladesh border, seizes gold biscuits, foreign currency

The (BSF) on Sunday arrested a person from the border of for allegedly gold biscuits, foreign currency, and other goods into the country.

In an official statement, the said: "Based on the information a special operation was launched in Krishnanagar area near border. Around 8 am, a person was spotted in Hridyapur near the border. In the meantime, another suspected person was noticed from side of the fence who threw a packet of consignment over the fence."

"The party immediately rushed towards the spot and challenged them to stop. The miscreants tried to run away. The troops chased and caught the Indian However, the Bangladeshi managed to escape, taking advantage of thick vegetation," the release added.

The release further states, "During frisking and search of the area, two bundles wrapped in a stoll and a plastic bag were found. One analog mobile phone was also found. The plastic bag contains US dollars worth approximately Rs 25,88,376 and gold biscuits weighing 1,030 grams."

"The Indian caught with the consignment revealed his identity as Buddh Dev Biswas, resident of Hridyapur, Nadia. He also revealed the identity of the escaped Bangladeshi miscreant as Mehruddin, resident of Sonapur Majhpara, Meharpur, Bangladesh," it added.

