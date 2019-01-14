CRPF personnel succumbs to injury in Delhi after being airlifted from J-K for treatment

(CRPF) personnel succumbed to his on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at AIIMS trauma centre here.

Meena was airlifted to and was admitted in AIIMS after being injured in an encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's area.

He had sustained during the encounter at Tral, on January 5.

An encounter had occurred between the security forces and terrorists in Aripal area of Tral in South Kashmir's district on Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)