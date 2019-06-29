CWC'19: Match vs India not the toughest I will face, says Eng skipper Morgan

As England gets ready to lock horns against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Eoin Morgan said that the match won't be the most difficult for him as he has faced tougher challenges in the past.

"No, I don't think that this game as the most important match for me as a captain. I have had more tougher challenges. the team has been together and we defeated India the last time they toured here so we are confident," Morgan told reporters during the pre-match conference here on Saturday.

England's opening batsman Jason Roy was ruled out from the team's matches against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia due to a hamstring injury. But Morgan said that Roy will most likely play the match against India.

"Jason is preparing to play tomorrow provided he gets through today's practice. We think he might be fit to play. We won't risk him if there's a chance he gets ruled out for a longer period. If there's a chance that he misses two weeks of action just because we rushed him, I'll take it. But I won't rush him, if it rules him out for a longer period," Morgan said.

The Indian fans great support where ever they play and Morgan said that he's aware of the crowd support Men in Blue would be getting in Edgbaston. He said the team's needs to be prepared for that.

"We played India in the Champions Trophy final here, the noise that the Indians fans make can take its toll, but the guys need to be prepared for that," Morgan said.

England had a good start to their World Cup campaign as they won four matches from their five. But since then, the team lost consecutive matches against Sri Lanka and Australia and now the side finds itself in a spot of bother.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are both in with a chance of making it to the semis and if England loses against India, the former will have a tough path to the semi-final.

"I cannot fault the commitment of the guys. World Cup possesses a greater challenge than any bi-lateral series does, we need to be ready for any type of situation," Morgan said.

Earlier this week, England opener Jonny Bairstow said that many English supporters were waiting for the side to fail. This comment by him was criticised by many former England players. However, Morgan said that critics are there to be critical.

He even said that the team plays better in batting-friendly pitches as the England batting-lineup goes deep.

"I think critics are there to be critical. They are entitled to their opinions. The support we have had throughout the country has been phenomenal. Conditions are what they are, we cannot do anything about it," Morgan said.

"We want to play at the best wicket possible, we bat deep, we bat strong. We are more comfortable on batting friendly pitches, but as an international side we can play on any type of pitch," he added.

England are currently positioned at the fourth place in the tournament standings with eight points and if Pakistan beats Afghanistan today, Pakistan would go ahead of them in the standings.

England takes on India in Edgbaston on June 30.

