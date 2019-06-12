CWC '19: Taking wickets up front is key to beating India: Ferguson

pacer Lockie Ferguson has chalked out a strategy to beat in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup, saying that they need to get early wickets or bowl some dot balls to create pressure and overpower their opponent.

"They showed us that they're probably a lot more patient in a way. And although we're looking to take wickets, sometimes we got a little bit expensive. I think taking wickets up front is the key to [beating] but, if not, creating pressure and building dots," ICC quoted Ferguson, as saying.

Both and New Zeland have not lost any of their matches in the tournament as of now and their clash will be interesting as one of them will taste their first defeat in

So far, Ferguson has been brilliant in the tournament as he has the most number of wickets, 8, in the tournament. But Ferguson was in all praise for the 'world-class' Indian players and is looking forward to playing against them in England.

"They're world-class players. You're not going to blow them out of the water, but if you can build up enough pressure against them and then create a half-chance, that could be the wicket and you can then build from there," he said.

"Obviously, they're playing some great and they're one of the top teams in the competition but we're definitely looking forward to the opportunity of playing them in England and we haven't played them for a while in England," he added.

will face India at on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)