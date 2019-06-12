Rishabh Pant called in to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

Wicket-keeper batsman will come in as a back up for injured in India's ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's World Cup.

"Pant is likely to come to the UK as a back up of Dhawan and not as a replacement. The BCCI has not asked for a replacement as of now. They will monitor Dhawan's recovery," a senior BCCI told ANI on Wednesday.

"If there will be an issue with Dhawan's improvement then BCCI will ask the ICC for replacement and Pant will be added in the squad," the added.

Dhawan is currently nursing an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb.

During a fixture against on June 9, Dhawan was hit by a Pat bouncer. However, the batsman went onto play a match-winning knock of 117 off 109 balls which helped secure a 36-run win.

On Tuesday, the BCCI had released a statement saying Dhawan is currently under observation after sustaining an The opening batsman will stay in England and his progress will be monitored by the Indian board.

"Team opening batsman is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI said, adding, "Dhawan sustained an on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against "

will take on on June 13 at in

