CWC'19: Twitter lauds Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling spell

In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an inspiring spell and scalped three wickets.
The bowler took crucial wickets of Colin Munro, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. The bowler returned with the figures of 3/28 and this spell is being widely appreciated by fans on Twitter.
One fan posted a photo of a jubilant Wasim Akram and captioned the post as "Shaheen Shah Afridi to NZ".
Before the match, Wasim Akram was seen advicing Afridi. A cricket fan posted the picture on a social media platformand wrote "The real difference in Shaheen Shah Afridi blowing today is this guys," as the caption.
"Carrying the Afridi legacy forward, Shaheen Shah Afridi! #LagaReh #SooperJunoonWorldCup," one Twitter user wrote.
One fan wrote, "NZ were prepared for Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi comes out of syllabus #PAKvNZ #CWC19".
"This 19 yr old SURPRISING the world, Watt a moment for Shaheen Shah Afridi to rise, Unpredictable as always...#PAKvNZ #NZvPAK #CWC19 #WeHaveWeWill," one fan posted.
In the match between New Zealand and Pakistan, the former won the toss and chose to bat first.
Pakistan came out all guns blazing with the ball as they reduced Kiwis to 46/4, but Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme rescued New Zealand to allow the team to post 237 runs in the allotted fifty overs.
If Pakistan are able to win this match against New Zealand, they will have seven points from seven games and their hopes of reaching the semis will stay alive.
England after facing a defeat against Australia on Tuesday, would hope that Pakistan loses today to ease pressure on them.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
