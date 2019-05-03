Former all-rounder has cleared the mystery regarding his age, saying he was born in 1975 and not 1980 as stated in the official records.

"For the record, I was 19, and not just 16 like they claim. I was born in 1975. So, yes, the authorities stated my age incorrectly," was quoted as saying in his autobiography titled 'Game Changer' by ESPNcricinfo.

Although, he didn't mention the date on which he was born.

The revelation from means he must be at least 20 when he hit the record-breaking 37-ball century which he hit against in 1996 and not 16 as stated in the official records.

Blaming the authorities for getting his age wrong back in the day, Afridi created more confusion by stating he was 19 at the time.

The former skipper---who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is---retired from international in February 2017.

Afrdi was in the news again when he said that belongs to the people of the valley and not or besides urging the two nations to resolve the issue through a Kashmiri-owned, Kashmiri-led peace process.

Afridi in his autobiography also said that Pakistan must do more for and its people.

" belongs to the Kashmiris. Not to Indians. Not to Pakistanis. That debate comes later. But first and foremost, Kashmir is for the Kashmiri people themselves," said Afridi in the book, co-written with

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)