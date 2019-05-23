Afridi wants no excuse from 'balanced' Pakistan unit in WC

has always been Pakistan's strength and the return of Wahab and has given the unit the much-needed balance feels former

"We did quite a few experiments with the side. We rested the seniors in the series against Australia, giving chance to youngsters," said in a video posted by the Board on its twitter account.

"Our struggled before I think because they lacked experience there. Now Wahab Riaz, (leg-spinner) and are back and it's a well-balanced team. We should not have any excuse now."

said that the best part about this team was that the batting -- which has always been an area of concern -- has looked good this time round.

"I think this team has the right combination. The best thing is (that) batting used to be a constant worry for us but our batsmen are now in good form," he explained.

But Afridi warned that in a tournament like the World Cup, it will be very important to start well and gain momentum early into the event.

"It's very important to win the first couple of matches to build a momentum ... Our youngsters are capable of beating any team in the world.

"I see Pakistan as one of the teams in the semi-finals and, God willing, I'm confident they'll play the final too. Pressure is inevitable in international It tests a and his mental strength. But is also a great opportunity to become a hero with the whole world looking at you."

--IANS

bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)