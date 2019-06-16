CWC'19: Unique couple sport India-Pak jerseys, support #SpiritofCricket

matches between and have always been the most anticipated ones and the arch-rivals have had many close encounters on the cricketing pitch. The camaraderie of players from both countries continue to remain excellent, but as soon as action resumes on the pitch, equations tend to change.

Fans have always created hype around the match between these two nations, but there are some fans who are genuine supporters and they just want to come out triumphant.

In a classic example of friendly relations that exist between some cricketing fans, Lakshmi Kaul, Head & Representative, (CII), UK tweeted two pictures showcasing good camaraderie.

"Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket," Kaul wrote as a caption alongside two pictures.

In the ongoing match between and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL and stitched a partnership of 136 runs.

Rohit went on to score his 24th ODI ton and Virat achieved 11,000 run-mark, becoming the fastest batsmen to reach the milestone.

India scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)