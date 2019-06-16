CWC'19: A yawning Sarfaraz tickles funny bones on Twitter

In the ongoing match between and in the ICC Men's World Cup, was seen yawning behind the stumps and the whole incident has opinionated.

The incident happened when the match resumed after the rain break. The match was stopped after 46.4 overs due to rain, and the break lasted for almost half-an-hour.

When the match resumed and players came back on to the field, Sarfaraz was seen yawning. went berserk on Pakistan's gesture and many people took to the to share their opinion.

"Did someone capture Sarfaraz yawning," one fan tweeted.

"Sarfaraz yawning shows his enthusiasm for the match..#PAKvsIND," one user posted.

"Sarfaraz kept yawning, Virat got 4, #IndiaVsPakistan," another fan tweeted.

"LoL, how many of you saw Sarfaraz yawning! #INDvPAK #CWC19," another Twitter user commented.

"On tv screen: looking Sarfaraz yawning on the ground is so embarrassing!Looks like he already gave up this match! #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19," one Twitter user tweeted.

"Sarfaraz yawning in field reminds me of how I yawn in my office after lunchtime #IndiaVsPakistan," another cricketing fan tweeted.

#Yawning is contagious. #Sarfaraz was yawning and #Virat declared himself out as he was feeling .#INDvPAK," another fan tweeted.

In the match between and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers gave the team a good start as KL and stitched a partnership of 136 runs.

Rohit went on to score his 24th ODI ton and Virat achieved 11,000 run-mark, becoming the fastest batsmen to reach the milestone.

scored 336 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

