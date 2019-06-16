Won't lie, was nervous ahead of clash against Pakistan: KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL on Sunday admitted that he was nervous ahead of team's ongoing match against in the ICC Men's World Cup.

His remarks came after the end of India's innings. played a knock of 57 runs from 78 deliveries and he along with stitched a partnership of 136 runs.

"It was important to be smart and play out the first 10 overs, happy with the way I did. I won't lie, was nervous because of the hype. I haven't opened the batting for a while. I've had to wait in the sidelines for this opportunity for a couple of years. So I was more nervous about that," told broadcasters as the Indian innings came to a close.

"The conditions haven't been the best. It has been raining; the wicket was under the covers. So we were thinking 260-270. To get past 300 gives us an extra boost, hopefully, we have the bowlers to get over the line," he added.

Rohit played a knock of 140 runs, bringing up his 24th ODI ton in the process. Indian scored 77 runs, and he became the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 run mark in ODI

Indian team looked all set to reach the 350-run mark, but bowlers clawed their way back into the match, restricting Men in Blue to just 336 runs in the allotted fifty overs.

The Men in Blue has a 6-0 record against in and the team would be hoping to continue their undefeated streak against Pakistan in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)