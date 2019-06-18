Cyclist Geraint Thomas taken to hospital after crashing out of Tour de Suisse

on Tuesday was taken to hospital after he went down in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, INEOS, a professional cycling team, confirmed.

The winner of and double Olympic gold medallist Thomas was attended by team and race medical personnel during the final 30 km of stage four at the event.

In a series of tweets, Team revealed that Thomas was forced to abandon the and taken to a hospital for further checks.

"As we head into the final 30km of stage four at #TourDeSuisse @GeraintThomas86 has gone down in a crash. Team and race medical personnel are with him now. The Welshman is sat up talking to the team. Further updates to follow," tweeted.

"Sadly @GeraintThomas86 has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks. Further updates to follow," added.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)