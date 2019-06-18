India-Pak CWC'19 match becomes the most tweeted ODI

on Tuesday revealed that the match between and on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's was the most tweeted ODI as the match generated 2.9 million tweets.

The official hashtags like #TeamIndia and #WeHaveWeWill trended very well and when the comparison between Indian cricketers and Pakistani cricketers was drawn, it was revealed that dominated the conversation on

was the most tweeted about during the #INDvPAK match in #CWC19 whereas taking a wicket off his first ball in was the most tweeted about moment.

Rohit Sharma, as a result of his 24th ODI century, was second on the list, followed by captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicket-keeper Dhoni.

taking a wicket off his first ball was the most tweeted about moment followed by Rohit Sharma's brilliant innings of 140 runs, and the rain interruption in the first half of the innings during Team India's batting.

A Tweet by Rohit celebrating his 2nd century of #CWC19 became the most retweeted tweet from Sunday's match, followed by and

Kohli had posted the pictures of India's victory over whereas Sachin had replied to Council (ICC).

India defeated Pakistan on Sunday by 89 runs in Manchester, building a 7-0 lead over Pakistan in World Cup.

India will next take on on June 22.

