Cyclone Fani: 160 injured in Puri, three in Bhubaneswar, says officials

Around 160 people in and three people in have been injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital, (SEOC, Odisha) said giving details of the damage caused by and steps taken to bring the situation back to normalcy.

It also said that in district extensive damages have occurred to all "kutcha" houses.

" of temporary street vendors have been completely damaged. Special Circuit House Puri, Office and Residence of SP and have been badly damaged like many other buildings. All telephones and are down in district," it said on Tuesday.

Power supply too has been snapped due to the uprooting of electricity poles, damage to substations and transmission lines.

SEOC further said that clearing of roads blocked due to the uprooting of trees is going on and power restoration process is in full swing.

"Road communication in Ganjam and Gajapti districts has been completely restored. Road clearance and restoration work in other districts including city is going on," added SEOC.

Around 14,18,082 persons have been evacuated and sheltered till now. 24,889 numbers of tourists have been safely evacuated from Puri, Ganjam, Cuttack and Balasore districts.

In Bhubaneswar, resumed to normalcy on 05th May. Dairy plants are also fully operational in the city.

Talking about the relief works, SEOC said, 15889 packets of relief materials (Chuda, Gur, Biscuit, Candle, Match Box and Salt) has been handed over to Puri while 4632 packets have been handed over to district.

Three medical teams of Indian Coast Guard, at Paradip with first aid kit, emergency medicines and critical care ambulance assisting the administration.

Around1.15 lakh water packets and 1.5 lakh chlorine tablets have been dispatched from to Bhubaneswar, according to SEOC.

Around 321 Mobile Medical Teams have been deployed in the affected regions. 56 doctors from outside have been deployed to Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri.

In Puri district, 64 out of 560 roads have been cleared. In Khurdha and Cuttack, all roads except 11 have been cleared, SEOC informed.

20 Disaster (ODRAF) teams, 44 Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 525 fire teams have been deployed for search-and-rescue and road clearance in the affected areas. Another 22 teams of Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) have been deployed for road clearance and tree cutting in City.

The district of Puri and parts of Khurdha have been extremely severely affected. For all families covered under food security, 50 kgs of rice plus 2000/- and polythene will be provided, SEOC said.

Apart from this, a compensation of 95,100 for fully damaged structures, 5,200 for partially damaged and Rs 3,200 for minor damages will also be provided.

which made landfall in Puri district on Friday last week left a trail of destruction in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)