Cyclone Fani to 'weaken further' in next 6 hours, lay centred over Bangladesh: IMD

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' that wreak havoc in Odisha on Friday and on Saturday, has now weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over and expected to weaken further into a depression.

"The CS 'FANI' over Gangetic moved further east-northeastwards and weakened into a Deep Depression, lay centred at 08.30 hrs IST over near lat 23.6degN & long 88.8degE. It is very likely to move northeastwards, weaken further into a Depression during next 06 hrs," tweeted (IMD).

Rain lashed Kolkata as cyclone Fani hits by crossing Kharagpur earlier on Saturday. Trees were uprooted in towns in coastal West Bengal including Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Sandehskhali and Contai as the storm surge forward.

After crossing Kharagpur, it moved further in North-East direction with approximately a wind speed of 90 km/hour. NDRF personnel were clearing the uprooted trees from the road at and other places.

"Cyclone Fani has weakened and is covering areas of West Bengal in the form of the cyclone. It is further moving towards The situation is under control and there is not much damaging effect. 9 teams of NDRF are present in West Bengal," said Randeep Kumar Rana, DIG Operations, NDRF.

Cyclone Fani on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph, and left three people dead and over 160 injured. It also left behind a trail of destruction that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and

The impact of the "extremely severe cyclonic storm", which made landfall close to the temple town of between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. was also felt in parts of West Bengal, including the beach town of Digha, and

The cyclone, the worst storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khordha districts in the state, according to the

on Saturday announces the recommencement of its operation from 9.45 am at

On the other hand, for the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to run a special train from to Bangalore, today evening. This Special Train will leave at 7 pm and will reach at 1.35 am on May 6.

It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nandayal, and between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)