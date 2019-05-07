Not all my films were hits, says Anupam Kher on poor crowd in his rally

held a public rally in support of his wife and sitting Kirron here on Tuesday.

Responding to the newspaper reports of his rally getting cancelled due to a poor crowd on Monday, the veteran said: "I have done 515 films and all were not hits."

He further said that he hoped that the same newspapers would show the pictures of his rally on Tuesday.

"I hope the newspapers, which published the cancellation of my rally due to the poor crowd, carry the pictures of this rally today. Then, I will acknowledge their neutrality," he said.

also said that he had learnt to speak the truth from none other than

Chandigarh is going to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country, which are being held in seven phases starting from April 11, will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)