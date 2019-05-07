Not all my films were hits, says Anupam Kher on poor crowd in his rally

-
ALSO READ
Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when she files nomination
LS Polls: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife Kirron Kher in Chandigarh
Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when filing nomination
Kirron Kher files nomination for Chandigarh (2nd Lead)
Sikandar Kher never hesitates to ask people for opportunities
-
Actor Anupam Kher held a public rally in support of his wife and sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher here on Tuesday.
Responding to the newspaper reports of his rally getting cancelled due to a poor crowd on Monday, the veteran actor said: "I have done 515 films and all were not hits."
He further said that he hoped that the same newspapers would show the pictures of his rally on Tuesday.
"I hope the newspapers, which published the cancellation of my rally due to the poor crowd, carry the pictures of this rally today. Then, I will acknowledge their neutrality," he said.
Kher also said that he had learnt to speak the truth from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chandigarh is going to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
The Lok Sabha elections in the country, which are being held in seven phases starting from April 11, will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU