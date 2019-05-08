Rahul Gandhi's act of trashing ordinance was height of arrogance: Sushma Swaraj

Union has slammed by saying that his act of trashing the ordinance in 2013 was the height of "arrogance".

In a tweet on Tuesday, reminded Gandhi that her brother had "insulted" the then by tearing apart the ordinance issued by the

" ji, today you talked about arrogance. Let me remind you that when Rahul insulted his own Dr by tearing apart the ordinance issued by the President, it was the height of arrogance," tweeted.

"What are you talking about? (kaun kisko suna raha hai)," Swaraj asked.

Her tweets came in response to Priyanka's statement at a rally in

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a rally in Ambala, Haryana, Gandhi had said, "The BJP needs to learn from the fate of Duryodhana from Mahabharata that this country has never forgiven the arrogant."

The also took pot-shots at CM and for her refusal to talk to PM Modi to assess the impacts of cyclone "Fani".

She invoked a couplet written by to hit out at

"Mamta ji, today you have crossed all limits. You are the Minister of the state and Modi ji is the of the country. Tomorrow, you will have to talk to him," Swaraj said in another tweet.

"I am reminding you of a couplet by "Dushmani jam kar karo lekin ye gunjaish rahe, jab kabhi hum dost ho jayein to sharminda na hon"," added Swaraj.

while addressing an election rally in had said that PM Modi needs a "slap of democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)