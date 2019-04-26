Cyclone Fani expected to hit Tamil Nadu coast on Apr 30, cause heavy rains

and Puducherry are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Sunday due to a low-pressure area over the which could transform into Cyclone Fani, the (IMD) said on Friday.

"After gaining strength, the cyclonic circulation has finally induced a low-pressure area. The system is formed over Equatorial and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal," it said.

"It is likely to move northwestwards along and off coast during subsequent 72 hours and reach near north and south coast on April 30," it added.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for on April 30 and May 1.

experts have predicted that Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai, and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall from April 30 for three days. will also receive rainfall.

"Strong winds are expected in the state from Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram on April 29," the said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)