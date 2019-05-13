West Bengal: EC removes Bankura DM from his post with immediate effect post poll violence

In the aftermath of violence marred polls in West Bengal, the on Sunday removed Uma Shankar from the post of (West Bengal) will be replacing him as the new DM.

"The Commission had directed that Ms (RR-2008), IAS to be posted as (DEO) with immediate effect," an order from the EC to the of on Sunday said.

The order also said that Arya should join before the commencement of scrutiny tomorrow.

A (BJP) was severely injured in a clash with (TMC) workers outside polling booth number 1 in on Sunday.

Bricks were hurled during the clash in which the victim suffered multiple He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Eight seats of went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

