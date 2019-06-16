Cyclone Vayu lays over Central Arabian sea: IMD

-
The Severe Cyclonic storm Vayu, now lays centered over Central Arabian Sea about 490 km from Porbandar and 450 km of Dwarka, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Sunday.
In a tweet, the IMD stated, "The severe cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered at 1500 hours IST of June 16 over Northeast and adjoining Northwest and Central Arabian sea, about 490 km West-Southwest of Porbandar and 450 km West-Southwest of Dwarka and 550 km of West-Southwest of Bhuj."
Yesterday, the IMD had said that the cyclone Vayu was moving away from the Gujarat coast.
The IMD director Jayant Sarkar also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.
He had said, "The Cyclone is expected to move towards North Gujarat in a weakening state on June 18. Light to moderate rains will continue in the areas such as Junagadh and Porbandar."
The IMD had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.
