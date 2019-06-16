Cyclone Vayu lays over Central Arabian sea: IMD

The Severe Cyclonic storm Vayu, now lays centered over Central about 490 km from Porbandar and 450 km of Dwarka, said the (IMD) here on Sunday.

In a tweet, the IMD stated, "The severe cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered at 1500 hours IST of June 16 over Northeast and adjoining and Central Arabian sea, about 490 km West- of Porbandar and 450 km West- of Dwarka and 550 km of West- of Bhuj."

Yesterday, the IMD had said that the cyclone Vayu was moving away from the coast.

The IMD also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

He had said, "The Cyclone is expected to move towards North in a weakening state on June 18. Light to moderate rains will continue in the areas such as Junagadh and Porbandar."

The IMD had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)