Divided by politics, Goa leaders united by cricket

Back in Goa, politics divide each other. But when it comes to cricket, leaders cutting across party lines come together and root for the Indian cricket team.
This was said by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, who is in Manchester for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the Old Trafford cricket ground.
Sardesai is accompanied by BJP general secretary Dattaprasad Naik and Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate.
"Cheers to India. All parties from Goa are supporting India. We are not together in Goa but we are supporting India together here. We are cheering for India and we are sure India will win. Bharat Mata ki Jai!", said Sardesai in a joint video message outside the stadium.
Sardesai is the president of the Goa Forward Party and is often at loggerheads with the Congress, which is the opposition party in the state.
Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and sent India to bat first, amid a threat of rain playing spoilsport in the nail-biting clash at Old Trafford.
At the time of filing the report, India is in a strong position, scoring 246 for 2 after 39 overs.
The Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in six matches they have played in the ICC Cricket World Cup and will look to continue their winning streak today.
