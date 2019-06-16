Divided by politics, Goa leaders united by cricket

Back in Goa, politics divide each other. But when it comes to cricket, leaders cutting across party lines come together and root for the Indian team.

This was said by Vijai Sardesai, who is in for the high-octane clash between and at the Old Trafford ground.

Sardesai is accompanied by and MLA Atanasio Monserrate.

"Cheers to All parties from are supporting We are not together in but we are supporting India together here. We are cheering for India and we are sure India will win. Bharat Mata ki Jai!", said Sardesai in a joint video message outside the stadium.

Sardesai is the of the and is often at loggerheads with the Congress, which is the opposition party in the state.

Meanwhile, won the toss and sent India to bat first, amid a threat of rain playing spoilsport in the nail-biting clash at Old Trafford.

At the time of filing the report, India is in a strong position, scoring 246 for 2 after 39 overs.

The Indian side has never lost to in six matches they have played in the ICC World Cup and will look to continue their winning streak today.

