Fire erupted in Tehri forest due to dumping of city garbage

A fire erupted in the forest area near the district Jail here on Sunday. Forest officials alleged that dumping of city garbage in the forest area is the main cause of the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames so as to prevent the spread of fire. officials were also present.

"The rains are delayed. The main cause is that city garbage is dumped here in the forest area," said Ashish Dimri, Ranger,

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)