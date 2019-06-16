Raebareli: Seven held for manufacturing toxic alcohol

Seven people were arrested by (STF) from Bhadokhar and a large quantity of raw material used for making toxic alcohol was seized from them.

The accused bootleggers have been identified as Suresh Lal, Brajesh Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Suryabhan Singh, Ratnesh Mishra, and

The team recovered a packaging machine, 5750 litres of rectified spirit, extranuclear alcohol, two sacks of Urea, empty alcohol bottles, around 1 lakh QR Codes, several gallons of water and other raw materials from their possession.

The gang used to run a factory in Raebareli to manufacture toxic alcohol and supply to several places like Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Banda, Amethi, Sultanpur, and among others.

