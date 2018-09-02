Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz welcome a baby girl

Hollywood couple and welcomed their first child together, and it's a baby girl.

The couple welcomed the newest member of the family on Saturday (local time), reports Page Six.

The 50-year-old 'James Bond' star and 48-year-old 'Enemy at the Gates' star, who are well known to be private about their personal life, announced in April that they were expecting a baby.

The couple, who tied the knots in 2011, have children from their previous relationships.

Craig has a 26-year-old daughter with Fiona Loudon, while has a 12-year-old son with Hollywood

On the work front, Craig will next be seen the 25th instalment of James Bond. 'Notebook' star was seen in romantic drama 'Disobedience'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)