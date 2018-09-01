Sonakshi's latest post all about 'Saturday vibes'

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her happy-go-lucky attitude, is giving 'Saturday vibes' with her latest post.

Wearing a pair of ripped jeans with a white see-through crop-top and sneakers of the same colour, the 'Dabangg' star posted a snap in which she is posing against a wall etched with rainbow colours.

"Kardi rehndi hai kudi Saturday, Saturday! #saturdayvibes #rainbowsandbutterflies" read the caption.

The 31-year-old, who is well-known for her martial arts skills and keeping herself fit at all times, was recently seen in the Mudassar Aziz directorial 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' alongside Punjabi Jassi Gill.

The 'Lootera' star will next be seen in 'Kalank' which is a period drama directed by It stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and in lead roles.

