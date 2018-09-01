Audience gives a big thumbs-up to 'Stree'

After garnering praise from critics, the unconventional and quirky horror- comedy 'Stree' has received a thumbs up from the audience. The and Kapoor starrer has raked in Rs. 6.82 crores on day one.

and trade analyst shared the first-day collection of the film saying, "When numbers do the talking... # surpasses the expectations and estimations and posts a SUPERB number on Day 1... Biz is expected to multiply over the weekend... Fri ? 6.82 cr. biz... Hugely positive word of mouth has translated into BO numbers."

The Amar Kaushik directorial is ruling over the box office with positive reviews from movie-goers.

"The film is really good with great cinematography. has done a tremendous job along with the rest of the actors. I thoroughly enjoyed the film and might come back to watch it again," a film-buff told media in

Praising Rao's performance, another said, "Awesome! The makers should think of making a 'Stree' sequel and I am sure people will love it. The acting of all actors was great, especially The movie had the right mix of horror and comedy which will surely make it a hit."

"It was too good along with the songs. The movie was a thrilling entertainer with superb acting. I would give it a 4 out of 5," said a viewer.

'Stree' is an interesting mix of horror with fun and is based on a true phenomenon. The story is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman, who left every man awestruck with her beauty, but only one man loved her truly.

The film also stars and was released on August 31.

