Jonas Brothers are doing well but their dad's company isn't

The Brothers are doing great but apparently their father is facing some serious financial problems. Paul Jonas' company just filed for

According to legal documents, Paul's construction and company has got into a debt of over USD 1 million, including a USD 268K judgment from a case his company had lost, reported TMZ.

In order to arrange the cash, Paul plans to sell off some of the company's property. But, now the question arises, will Papa get bailed out with the help of his successful sons?

The Brothers had sold millions of records globally before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.

Nick reportedly has a net worth of USD 25 million. He has made most of his money as a solo artist, but he has also got a budding acting career and was recently seen in the 'Jumanji' remake.

Joe is said to have a net worth of USD 18 million and just listed his luxury farmhouse in Sherman Oaks for USD 4.25 million.

Not to forget about Kevin, the rocker turned reality TV star has a reported net worth of USD 20 million.

Money definitely doesn't grow on trees; a lot of hard work goes in, but looks like the Jonas family tree has plenty of cash to go around.

