Danielle Hazell retires from international cricket

England women's cricketer Danielle Hazell has announced her retirement from the international cricket after serving the game for nine years.
The 30-year-old, who had made her debut in 2009 and helped her side lift back to back Ashes trophies in 2013 and 2014, said that she is happy with her decision and is looking forward for the next chapter of her life.
"I feel 100 per cent happy with my decision to move on from playing international cricket. I'm really excited to find out what the next chapter holds in store for me. I owe a lot to the game and I would now love to give some of my time and energy back into the sport," the ECB quoted Hazell, as saying.
"There have been some amazing highlights-some really special moments-but the memory that stands out the most to me is the back-to-back Ashes victories across 2013 and 2014," she said.
"Playing international cricket for nine years can have an effect on you both mentally and physically and my body is telling me that it's time to move on. I'll miss the girls, I'll miss pulling on the England shirt and I'll miss being in the arena but the timing is right for me," she added.
The off-spinner made a total of 141 appearances for her country and helped England win two World Cup trophies.
England coach Mark Robinson hailed the cricketer as one of the best off-spinners in the world and admitted that her leadership qualities would be missed by the team.
"Dani can justifiably be really proud of her international career. She has been one of the best off-spinners in the world but it won't only be her cricketing ability that we'll miss," Robinson said.
"We'll miss her leadership qualities and her character. She has mentored the likes of Sophie Ecclestone on and off the pitch, been a good ally for Heather and been a more than capable deputy when needed. We all wish her all the best as she enters the next chapter of her life," the coach added.
Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor said, "On behalf of ECB and England women's cricket, I'd like to thank Dani for her years of commitment and service to the England women's team, and wish her all the best with whatever comes next."
Hazell played a total of 146 international matches in her career and scalped 146 wickets in all the three formats.
