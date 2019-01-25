Steyn, Rabada, Ngidi will play at World Cup: Faf du Plessis

on Friday confirmed that pacemen Dale Steyn, Rabada and Lungi will feature in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019, beginning May 30.

"Those three will go and play" as they are all "bowlers who can take wickets," ICC quoted du Plessis, as saying ahead of the tournament scheduled in England and

However, du is looking for the fourth fast-bowler who can support South Africa's pace attack in case someone gets injured.

"We need one more fast bowler. We are trying to think ahead in case someone gets injured. We feel with the balance of the side and going with our strongest XI, having that X-factor bowler (as a reserve) in our attack is key," the said.

When asked about the fourth fast bowler, du said the one-day international series against Pakistan, which stands at 1-1, is a chance for the to claim for a spot in the final 15-member squad for

In the first two ODIs where the wickets were slow, posted 266 in the opener at Durban, while collapsed to 80 for the loss of five wickets in the run-chase of 208 in the second match at

Nevertheless, du Plessis insisted the slower wickets were important keeping in mind preparation for "The first two wickets were slower and in the bigger picture, you want to test yourself in case you get a slow wicket in the World Cup," he said.

The remaining three ODIs against are scheduled at Centurion, and on January 25, 27 and 30.

