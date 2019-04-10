Dates for 2020 Golden Globes announced

The schedule for the 77th edition of the prestigious Golden Globes has been announced.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) recently unveiled the key dates for the run-up to the annual ceremony, reported Variety.
The award ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Since 1993 the award ceremony has aired on NBC.
October 25, 2019, is the deadline for submission of the entry forms for the awards, while the nominations will be announced on December 9, 2019.
On January 6, 2020, the presentation ceremony of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held.
Last year's Golden Globe Awards, took place on January 6 and was hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
