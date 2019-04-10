Ranveer Singh shares new still from sports saga '83'

Singh, who recently wowed audiences with his remarkable rapping skills in 'Gully Boy', is all set to take moviegoers by storm with his upcoming film '83', which is based on India's iconic win at

Ranveer, who will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, has been undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a

The recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, on his handle.

He captioned it as, "Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm."

[{c4df3258-b244-49fb-842a-2427c26da38b:intradmin/ranveer_topapr10.jpg}]

A few days back, had shared pictures with Kapil Dev from the training camp. Adding to his fans' excitement, the has been actively sharing pictures with the film's entire star-cast on

As per media reports, and the other cast members are in to continue with their training. The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in and

Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his account in which he can be seen training with coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 team.

Apart from Ranveer, '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the men in blue.

Kapil Dev had captained the Indian team to victory in He had also coached the Indian cricket team from October 1999 to August 2000.

The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

Apart from '83', Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which is set to release in 2020. The Johar magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and in lead roles.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)