Neto joins Barcelona for next four seasons

Brazil's international player -- Norberto Murara Neto -- is set to join FC Barcelona, making a move from Valencia CF.

"FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Norberto Murara Neto. The cost of the transaction will be EUR26m plus EUR9m in add-ons," Barcelona said in a statement.

The goalkeeper will be signing a contract which will tie him with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Neto also played for Juventus before joining Valencia.

However, his role in Juventus was limited as he was Gianluigi Buffon's backup. Later in 2017, Neto joined Valencia.

Barcelona praised Neto for his agility and said: "The Brazilian goalkeeper has a large presence between the sticks. His height, at almost two meters, combined with his agility, make Neto a goalkeeper who gives strikers very little net to shoot at."

"Neto is sure-handed in the aerial game and is very tough to beat one-on-one. In addition, despite his height, Neto has shown speed and quick reflexes in playing goalkeeper at some of Europe's most demanding clubs.

