De Fantasia organizes 'The Game Changers Business Award 2019'

The results of The Game Changers Award 2019 were announced at a fun-filled evening on April 27th, 2019 in and Suites, Chattarpur.

The Game Changers Awards are designed to reward and recognize those individuals and organizations that largely go unrecognized even if they emerge as a pioneer in their fields. These awards are given to multiple people belonging to various industries who have changed the game of their

It was a great pleasure to announce that of Brands along with, OLX, Satmola, Bikanerwala & amp; Proud Makeup Partner, Crossword Public Relations were associated partners with De Fantasia.

The award show was followed by The Shimmer Fashion show in which popular models and celebrities who rocked the ramp with apparels, accessories, jewellery, make up etc. celebrities and designers like ( actor) and ( actress).

The award was presented to the trailblazer in every category who changed the game in their respective fields like DIEU & amp;OR by Kunal Seth and Suruchi Seth, Chahat Ambwani, Vipin Aggarwal and Kingshuk Bhaduri were awarded in the field of Fashion Designing, DJ Gouri who made a unique difference in the music world, Joint of Police, Vikas Sharma, CMD, Pvt. Ltd. Vikas Sahani, who is also CMD of Delhi Chilli was Exclusive media Partner, Vikas Khokha, - Human Resources, who did wonders in the field of Human Resources, for his remarkable contribution in the Field of taxation and legal consultancy, Kapil Kishore Founder of Vatsalya Foundation, Nishi Singh, Style Icon Harsh Khullar, Ritu Soni Bhagat, Ikrant Sharma, Advocate, Manish Dhawan Kasturi Jewellers, Sarvesh S Gupta, Sapna Shree, hotelier, Director, Roar Club Delhi, who has changed lives of many celebrities as their and tarot card reader and Dr Bharti Taneja, owner of leading beauty and wellness brand Genie Events was Decor Partner, Defantasia launched their First Edition of Magazine on the same day.

"We took this initiative in 2018 which was a great success and in 2019 also it turned out to be a big one. Big brands like Mercedes Benz, Bikanerwala, OLX, Satmola & amp; Baraamda became a part of this event as sponsors which turned out to be a big achievement for us. It was a proud feeling to appreciate the great work of all the industries and also become an encouraging platform for other people to work hard and fulfil their dreams. We will continue to provide this recognition to all the achievers in future and lay a platform of inciting our young folks", said Gunjan Sharma, of De Fantasia Pvt. Ltd.

The awards to all the winners were presented by our respected jury members which included Sudhanshu Mittal, Indian BJP, Ashmit Patel, and Mehek Chahal, Sandeep Marwah, Indian Film Producer, Shankar Sahney, Bollywood Singer, Alok Kumar, Joint of Police etc.

