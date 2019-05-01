Combat Credit Card fraud with Wallet Care insurance from Bajaj Finserv

-
ALSO READ
Non-metros lead in Individual Credit Demand: BankBazaar Moneymood 2019
Amex sees up to 40% growth in online transactions
IndusInd Bank introduces India's first interactive credit card
FE Credit Cards Redefines Customer Loyalty With Vietnam's First Ever Rewards Platform That Provides An Unprecedented 10x Benefit On All Daily Spends
Over 900 cases of fraud involving cards, net banking registered in Apr-Sep 2018
-
A credit card is a convenient financial tool, but it is also vulnerable to fraud. Hence, having a robust credit card protection plan is imperative. This can also be useful in case your wallet is lost or stolen.
Bajaj Finserv brings you Wallet Care, which helps you block all your credit cards and debit cards with a single phone call, no matter where you are in the world, without any hassles. What's more, this card protection plan is very affordable, with coverage up to Rs 2 lakh at just Rs 599. You can also avail emergency travel and hotel assistance and as well as get free replacement of important identity proofs like your PAN card.
Here are a few more details about the benefits of Wallet Care insurance from Bajaj Finserv:
24/7 card blocking service
Wallet Care offers seamless and instant card blocking facilities. You can report a loss 24X7 from anywhere in the world by dialling the helpline number. Once you call to report damage, fraud, or loss, all your cards will be blocked at once. Along with carrying out your credit and ATM card block, you can ask for replacement of your lost PAN card too.
Emergency travel assistance and fraud protection
This policy also extends coverage for credit card fraud. Here you get a coverage of up to Rs 1,00,000 against fraud. You also get travel assistance of up to Rs 80,000 for hotel bookings and ticket purchases in India and abroad if you are stranded during your travels. You can also block your mobile SIM card and enjoy IMEI registration and valuable documents registration services too.
Easy application procedure
You do not have to go through a lengthy and complicated procedure in order to purchase the Wallet Care insurance. All you have to do is apply online in 3 easy steps. Just log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, type out all your details in the online application form and make the premium payment to complete your insurance purchase.
Be sure to check out other Pocket Insurance policies offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance and lifestyle. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover and other affordable insurance policies that are crafted to cover your exact need. Pocket Insurance ensures that small losses in life do not keep adding up to make a big dent in your wallet.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU