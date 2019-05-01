Combat Credit Card fraud with Wallet Care insurance from Bajaj Finserv

A card is a convenient financial tool, but it is also vulnerable to fraud. Hence, having a robust card protection plan is imperative. This can also be useful in case your is lost or stolen.

Finserv brings you Care, which helps you block all your cards and debit cards with a single phone call, no matter where you are in the world, without any hassles. What's more, this card protection plan is very affordable, with coverage up to Rs 2 lakh at just Rs 599. You can also and hotel assistance and as well as get free replacement of important identity proofs like your PAN card.

Here are a few more details about the benefits of Care insurance from Finserv:

24/7 card blocking service

Wallet Care offers seamless and instant card blocking facilities. You can report a loss 24X7 from anywhere in the world by dialling the helpline number. Once you call to report damage, fraud, or loss, all your cards will be blocked at once. Along with carrying out your credit and card block, you can ask for replacement of your lost PAN card too.

Emergency and fraud protection

This policy also extends coverage for fraud. Here you get a coverage of up to Rs 1,00,000 against fraud. You also get of up to Rs 80,000 for hotel bookings and ticket purchases in and abroad if you are stranded during your travels. You can also block your mobile SIM card and enjoy IMEI registration and valuable too.

Easy application procedure

You do not have to go through a lengthy and complicated procedure in order to purchase the Wallet Care insurance. All you have to do is apply online in 3 easy steps. Just log on to the Finserv website, type out all your details in the and make the premium payment to complete your

Be sure to check out other Pocket offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance and lifestyle. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover and other affordable that are crafted to cover your exact need. Pocket Insurance ensures that small losses in life do not keep adding up to make a big dent in your wallet.

