Ashiana Housing Ltd. hosted fun evening for seniors to socialise

Ltd, a 40-year-old Indian company that launched its first Senior Living project in 2005, has come up with an innovative sales and marketing initiative "Know your neighbour" to connect with the elderly community.

"Know your neighbour" was recently held at Ashiana Shubham Chennai. The gala musical evening was paired with dinner and it also witnesses fun-filled activities for senior citizens.

It is a platform where the present customers and prospective customers were invited for a get-together, where they got to socialise. The gala dinner acted as a dais for approximately 200+ senior citizens' aged 55-85 in Chennai.

"This initiative was in line with our philosophy which is to encourage the seniors to live an independent, healthier, more active life. Our residents who are healthy retirees shared their insights and experience with those in need of a little physical, mental, or emotional "tune-up". We also organised plenty of fun activities to suit their interest. In fact, we have been encouraging such events as it is commendable to see the zeal and enthusiasm which is there in the seniors who attended the event," said Peter Raj, VP, Ltd.

"Events such as these are an exciting mix of interesting things put together. The eagerness and the fervour that the "know your neighbour" event created were praiseworthy. I got to socialize with a lot of people who were new to the senior living concept. I am happy that I could share my wonderful experience with them!", said Dr Mohan Dhas, Resident, Ashiana Shubham, Chennai.

"Socializing at any age is exciting and is a must! Now is the time to do the things you love and mingle with others. I had an amazing time getting to know new people and I think Ashiana Shubham had put up a very interesting concept. I am all heads up for senior living!" said Kala Balakrishnan, Prospective Customer.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)