Decision to dilute AFSPA will be in favour of terrorist: RK Singh

RK Singh hit out at the party for its on Wednesday and said that the decision to dilute AFSPA would be in favour of terrorist.

Talking to ANI, he said: "Reviewing AFSPA is dangerous for the unity and integrity of the country. If you remove AFSPA, armed forces will be without any legal power. They want to reduce the protection of the armed forces."

"This will weaken and jeopardise the fight against terrorism. This is against the interest of the country and should never happen. The decision to dilute AFSPA will be in favour of terrorist," he said.

Accusing the party of preparing a which is apparently dominated by the views of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang, Singh said: "They want to remove What will the government do if anyone calls for an armed rebellion against the country? This is prepared by 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. should learn how to keep the interest of the country on top."

The party released its manifesto on Tuesday.

Responding to allegations on him about an alleged statement pertaining to 'Hindu terror,' he said: "This is a false allegation. Either they are unaware of the facts or are lying. The statement regarding 'Hindu terror' was given by Sushil Kumar Shinde."

"I only said that some people accused of Malegaon blast have had links with the RSS in the past. It is the Congress party's old habit to tell lies and act innocent when caught," he said.

