EC issues notice to Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ki sena' remark.
The Commission has asked him to file a reply by April 5.
While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.
"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister had said.
The comment of the Chief Minister had also drawn criticism from the opposition parties.
"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation. We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi had tweeted, "Now CM Adityanath renamed Indian Army as 'Modi ki Sena'. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India's Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise.
