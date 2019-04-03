Delhi HC asks EC to decide on alleged poll code violations by Andhra government

The on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of (ECI) to take a decision on the alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by government.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice was hearing a plea filed by stating that the government launched 'Pasupu Kumkuma' and 'Annadata Sukhibhav' schemes just before the Model Code of conduct came into force.

The petitioner made representations to the on March 12 and 30, stating that the money transfer under the launched schemes shouldn't happen till polling comes to an end.

The court will next hear the case on April 5.

'Pasupu Kumkuma' scheme provides financial help to women registered with self-help groups, provides cash of Rs 10,000 and a too to applicants.

It intends to benefit 93 lakh women by transferring money in three installments within three months. Out of these, one installment is to be given a day before polls take place in

On the other hand, old age pension amount has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 and 'Annadata Sukhibhav' scheme intends to benefit farmers.

