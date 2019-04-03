BJP can't win with Chowkidar drama, PM encashing Pulwama incident: Mayawati

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to "encash" the Pulwama terror attack, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday asserted that the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign will not help the BJP win elections.
"BJP cannot win despite the Chowkidari drama. Modi lead NDA rule has achieved nothing. The Prime Minister is trying to encash the Pulwama incident. No real development took place in Modi rule. The reservations are not properly being implemented. The situation with Muslims and other minorities is also very bad. Reservation for EWS is half baked decision," Mayawati said while addressing a rally along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.
She also accused the BJP and Congress of misusing central agencies for targeting opponents.
"BJP and Congress must be defeated nationally and in this state TDP and YSR Congress Party should be defeated. People are still suffering even today because of GST and Demonitisation. BJP, same as past Congress government, is misusing all institutions like CBI, ED, IT etc," said Mayawati.
She also asserted that manifesto is not important as she believes in speaking less and doing more.
"Congress made many promises in its manifesto. But it never bothered to fulfil them. Same is the case with BJP. Our government at state and centre will work with the motto 'Sarv Jan Hitaay, Sarv Jan Sukhai'. If we form government at the centre, we will definitely give special category status to Andhra Pradesh," she said.
Mayawati also expressed her desire to see Pawan Kalyan become the youngest Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
During his address, Pawan Kalyan called Mayawati a "mother figure" and said she and her party are an inspiration for him.
"Mayawati is like a mother to me. My relation with Mayawati is since a long time, even before my entry into politics. Indian politics won't allow a layman to enter politics. A person like me is also facing many troubles to establish myself in politics. But Mayawati became Chief Minister four times, that too for a big state like Uttar Pradesh. BSP has always been an inspiration to me and I came into politics with her inspiration only."
He also took a dig at TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu while expressing his desire to see Mayawati as Prime Minister.
"I want to see Mayawati take oath as Prime Minister. TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is unable to control his own legislators who violate law and order. But Mayawati controlled law and order in Uttar Pradesh very well. She did not even spare her own party MLAs and punished them too when they violated laws", he said.
BSP is in alliance with JSP, CPI and CPM. All the four parties are jointly contesting the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU