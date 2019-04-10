Deepak Chahar creates the record for most dot balls in IPL

Chennai Super Kings' on Tuesday created the record for bowling the most dot balls in the history of (IPL).

The right-arm medium-fast bowler created the record against Kolkata Knight Riders as he bowled 20 dot balls.

The was at his lethal best as he dismissed Knight Riders' batsmen (0), (6) and (0).

The 26-year-old was also able to bowl five dot balls in the 19th over of the Knight Riders' innings and he was able to bog down the big-hitter

This spell by Chahar enabled CSK to reduce KKR to just 108 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.

CSK were able to chase down the score relatively easily as they shrugged off the target in the 18th over by seven wickets and with 16 balls to spare.

With this win, CSK goes to the top of the league standings. Out of the six matches played, the team has been able to record wins in five matches.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 11 at in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)