I don't think we want to play on wickets like these, says Dhoni on Chepuk

Dhoni once again expressed concern over the pitch in Chennai after another low-scoring match between the hosts and Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing (IPL).

"If you look it looks a good wicket to us. But, I don't think we want to play on wickets like these because it becomes too low-scoring and it becomes slightly difficult for our batters to get going. And also what happens is that it's slightly more difficult if you're batting first. As the dew comes in, it becomes slightly easier in the second half," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying.

Chennai seamer Deepak Chahar, who took three wickets in the match, too expressed displeasure over Chepauk track saying that nobody wants this type of wicket.

"I'm happy I performed well, but obviously we're looking for a better wicket. Nobody wants this type of a wicket. It's [because of] the soil and heat and you can't help it. It's very hot here and the pitch curators are doing their best job to give us a good track. But, at the end of the day you can't help it."

With this victory, Chennai has reclaimed their top position on the points table with 10 points followed by KKR with eight points.

Chennai will now visit to face Rajasthan Royals on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)