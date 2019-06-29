Defence Minister visits Eastern Naval Command to review operational preparedness

-
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on a two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command on Saturday. He is accompanied by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.
On his arrival, the minister was presented a Guard of Honour at the Naval Air station, INS Dega.
During the visit, he will be briefed on operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security on Eastern Seaboard.
Singh is also scheduled to visit naval ships and submarines to interact with defence personnel and civilian staff.
