Rains to lash Odisha in next 3 days: Met Department

Most places in Odisha is expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours, the weather department said on Saturday.

"Monsoon will be active again. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in most districts. In next 72 hours, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Cuttack", said H. R. Biswas Director of Met Department.

Monsoon, which had weakened due to low pressure is expected to be active from tomorrow with most parts of the state set to experience cloudy weather and gusty wind with speeds of 40-50 km per hour, according to weather prediction.

The department has put out an advisory to fishermen asking them not to venture out into the sea till July 2 and those at the sea, have been asked to return by tonight.

Biswas said, "Last year also in June there was a deficient in rainfall and it recovered in July in Odisha. This year too in June, a deficient in rainfall was recorded, which will now reach to the normal level in July"

Bhubaneshwar Met Department said that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

