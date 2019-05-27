Delhi: 3 foreign nationals arrested with drugs worth Rs 25 crore

Two Nigerians and one Ugandan were arrested and drugs worth around Rs 25 crore were recovered from their possession, the Narcotics Control Bureau, said on Monday.

The Ugandan is a woman, while sources aware of the matter informed that the consignment of drugs contained 5 kgs of heroin and 2.6 kgs of cocaine.

The drugs were smuggled to from via train.

