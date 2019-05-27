Festivities in Varanasi as PM Modi visits the holy city

Pappu ki Adi, the famous tea stall in Varanasi, is bustling with chai lovers on Monday. What makes the day more special is- is coming to Varanasi, to the place whose voters sent him to Lok Sabha for the second consecutive time in the recently concluded

Chandra Prakash Jain, a who had come to get his daily cup of tea, said the whole of was waiting eagerly for PM Modi and added that the constituency would ensure PM Modi's win for many more terms in the future.

"We welcome on his first visit to post his win in the Lok Sabha polls. The whole of is eager to see him and thank him for the developmental work he has carried out in Varanasi and the country. He will win from here again and will definitely win two or three times more," Jain told ANI here.

Sridhar Pandey, an from Ganga Ghat, said that PM Modi is a unique leader and his love for the people knows no bounds. Pandey said he had also conducted pujas for the on his earlier visits.

"It is unique that a leader is coming to thank the people after winning the elections. It shows he is a who cares for the people. His unceasing, tireless work in the past five years has made people love him even more," the said.

"We know it takes time for development but we want him to finish all the good work he has started, especially the cleaning of Ganga. I have personally accompanied PM Modi when he did aarti at the in his previous trips, he is a great person," Pandey told ANI.

Ram S Mishra, a local journalist, said that there was no doubt about PM Modi's capability but also implored him to take a closer look at the work being done in his constituency.

"Kashi had chosen its the last time but this time we have chosen the Prime Minister of the country. This is a great achievement for Varanasi and we thank for enhancing its image in the globe," he said.

"We also want him to monitor and assess the development work in his second term as the from this constituency and ensure better use of funds. Kashi thanks PM Modi and will be with him always," said Mishra.

There is and excitement in Varanasi, a sentiment summed up in a few lines by Manoj, the son of the iconic Pappu tea stall's owner who is managing the shop since the morning.

"We will wholeheartedly welcome PM Modi for his rally, he has done great work in the constituency and will do much more in the future. We have full faith in him and his commitment," said.

The preparations for Modi's welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with BJP flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work in the area has also been completed.

An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi offers prayers.

Modi's visit is nothing less than a festival for the people of his constituency. Dancers, musicians, and acrobats also took to the streets of the holy city to perform and keep the crowds waiting for Prime Minister entertained.

On Sunday, Chief Minister also held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations for Modi's visit.

