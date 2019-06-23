Delhi: AAP blames BJP for crimes; gives 24-hours ultimatum to reply

(AAP) leader on Sunday blamed the and sought its reply over the rising crime rates in

"Law and order situation has dropped to a very pathetic level in Nine murders have taken place in the past 24 hours. Also, close to 200 gunshots have been reported in the last 30 days. The and all its elected MPs in are responsible for this," told ANI here.

Talking about the ultimatum given to the BJP, said, "We have given 24 hours time to to explain the responsibilities of Home Ministry, and Delhi MPs. Criminals know that they easily can escape after committing a crime. Now people are afraid of their safety even inside their houses," she further added.

AAP once again played the tune of full statehood for Delhi and demanded the police forces be put under the authority of the

" cannot look everywhere in Delhi. It will have its eye only on Therefore, state police must be accountable to state police," Atishi said.

The crime rates in the capital have been on the surge lately, recently, an elderly couple and their domestic help found murdered at Vasant Vihar. Earlier on Saturday, a murdered his wife and three children in Mehrauli. Another double murder was reported from Dwarka area an hour later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)