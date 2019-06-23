Nanda Devi: ITBP recovers 7 bodies of foreign tourists

-
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team on Sunday recovered seven bodies of foreign tourists, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi on May 26 and were missing since then.
They were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak when they met the tragic fate.
A 10-member team of ITBP dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from the snow. The searches are on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak.
Earlier on June 14, a joint operation was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), ITBP and other local agencies.
The attempt to rescue the trapped mountaineers from Nanda Devi East is named Operation Daredevil. Standing at a height of 7,816 metres, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall.
