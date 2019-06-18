Operation Smile: Police saves 581 children in Telangana

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

In a big achievement, Cyberabad Police, under their initiative called Operation Smile, has rescued 581 children over a span of a year from the clutches of child labour and trafficking.

The team was formed last year in June 2018 by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. There are three Smile teams working in three zones of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The aim of these teams is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who engage them in begging, sex trade and other anti-social activities.

