Gujarat: Woman, paramour thrashed for having affair, husband arrested

A man and woman in Dahod were beaten up by a group of villagers, including her husband, allegedly because they were having an affair.

The incident was reported on Thursday when the woman ran away with her alleged lover and was later beaten up by the mob.

"Police rescued the man and woman and sent them for medical treatment, later they were brought to the police station. A case has been registered in this matter and stern action will be taken against those who tried to take the law into their hands," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hitesh Joysar told ANI.

"Video of the incident went viral, soon after which we received information regarding the matter and the police pursued with the investigation" he added.

The main accused, the woman's husband, has been arrested by the police.

